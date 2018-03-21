Heavy rain to continue through Friday in Fresno

The water isn’t letting up during the next few days leading up to Friday, as Fresno can possibly see another 2 inches of rain.
Meteorologist Dan Harty of the National Weather Service in Hanford said the rain is significantly higher from last year's March total in Fresno, which was around 1.47 inches. This year for March the area has gotten around 2.53 inches of rain.
Although March seems wet, Harty said the rainfall is barely meets a third of the average “rain year,” which begins Oct. 1 every year. Fresno's current rain year stands at only 45 percent of normal. Thus far Fresno's only gotten 4.43 inches of rain as of Oct. 1, while last year was almost three times as much, with 12.91 inches of rain.
The rain is expected to begin winding down over the weekend as the storm passes. A smaller storm is expected to brush the North Valley over the weekend, bringing a bit of rain but nothing too significant. Next week is expected to be relatively dry.
Harty describes the rainfall as an "atmospheric river" and says areas like the foothills may experience a significant amount of precipitation.
"It's a warm storm so were having some high snow levels," Harty said. "We do expect some significant rain and possible 3 to 6 inches in the foothills leading to the Sierras with several feet of snow above 8,000 feet."
