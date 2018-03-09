Several storms are heading for the Valley. Is it too little, too late?

A storm moving into the central San Joaquin Valley on Saturday, and several more storms next week could bring half an inch of rain or more, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.
That will add to the late season rain totals, but still a far cry from the Fresno area's average.
The first storm will move in Saturday, with the best chance of rain coming after 4 p.m., according to meteorologist Cindy Bean.
Up to half an inch of rain can be expected in the Valley, up to an inch in the foothills and up to a foot of snow above 7,000 feet is possible. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s in Fresno throughout the weekend.
On Monday, the Valley will see partly cloudy skies with a high near 71, NWS said.
Several cooler storm systems will move across the region Tuesday through Friday, but precipitation totals are still "iffy" this far out, according to Bean. "There will be chances (of rain) off and on through the week," she said. "Trying to time each one is difficult."
Tuesday will start out at 69 degrees, and by Friday the high is expected to be 59, the weather service said.
Bean said even with the wet weather, it's probably too late to make up for a dry winter. Fresno's rain total is at 38 percent of normal for this time of year, and Fresno would need a little over 5 inches to reach normal.
Since the season began on Oct. 1, 3.22 inches of rain has fallen in Fresno. The average is 8.33. Last year at this time, nearly 13 inches had fallen over the Valley.
January and February are traditionally the region's wettest months, and they were dry this year, Bean said.
"Even though it is wet this week, it's looking like we are going to turn dry again the following week," she said. "Typically, by the end of March and April, precipitation does drop off drastically."
Bean said although the Central Valley had a wet winter last year, water supply is still affected. "We had five years of severe drought. One wet year did not erase all the problems."
She said according to meteorological data, "we're in a moderate drought. But drought is declared by the state, so there's a political aspect to it."
