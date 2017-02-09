Tom Berryhill, Tom Wheeler visit Cedar Valley Dam

Madera County Supervisor Tom Wheeler and State Senator Tom Berryhill visited Cedar Valley Dam Thursday ahead of the approaching storm.
Mark Smith Sierra Star

Fresno River surges after rainfall in Oakhurst

The Fresno River in Oakhurst swelled after heavy rainfall in the area Friday. A flood warning has been issued central Fresno County, central Mariposa County, central Madera County, east-central Merced County, and northwestern Tulare County

