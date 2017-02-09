Tom Berryhill, Tom Wheeler visit Cedar Valley Dam

The Fresno River in Oakhurst swelled after heavy rainfall in the area Friday. A flood warning has been issued central Fresno County, central Mariposa County, central Madera County, east-central Merced County, and northwestern Tulare County
The Sacramento River flooded a road southwest of Chico on Tuesday, leaving drivers who tried to cross stuck in the water. If you come up to a flooded roadway, don't attempt to cross it. Stay put and call 911.
National Weather Service reported a 34-foot swell in Santa Cruz making the buoy readings of Jan. 21, 2017, some of the largest ever observed. These photos are from Kevin Johnson/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP.
Three wintry storms are projected to impact Northern California this week of Jan. 17, 2017. None of these storms look as wet as what we experienced last week, but flood concerns do remain since rivers, creeks, and streams are still running high.