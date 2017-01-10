Rare blizzard warning in effect for parts of the Sierra

Traffic cam video confirms slick highways as a blizzard warning is in effect for parts of the Sierra, a rarity and the first issued in the past nine years, said Scott McGuire, a forecaster for the National Weather Service based in Reno, Nevada. Forecasters warned of up to 10 feet of snow in the highest mountains, with up to 7 feet of snow around the resorts of Lake Tahoe, high risk of avalanches, and wind gusts to 60 mph. The Sierra ridge had gusts of more than 100 mph, according to the Associated Press.
Giant sequoia famous for 'drive-thru' hole in trunk topples in California storm

Fans across the nation are mourning the toppling of the Pioneer Cabin tree, a sequoia famous for a "drive-thru" hole carved into its trunk. The largest tree species in the world, sequoias can reach diameters up to 27 feet and have shallow root systems that make them vulnerable to toppling. This tree had a diameter of 22 feet and was about 2,000 years old, said Tony Tealdi, a supervising ranger at California State Parks.

Meet the new Fresno State coordinators under Jeff Tedford

Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford discussed the hiring of offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer and defensive coordinator Orlondo Steinauer, along with their unique coaching backgrounds they bring to the Bulldogs. Tedford also emphasized again the importance of recruiting the central San Joaquin Valley with less than a month before National Signing Day. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

Parts of Yosemite Valley flooded as Merced River recedes

The storm that flooded the Merced River left behind a mess of debris in Yosemite Valley Monday, but caused no major impacts, said Yosemite National Park spokeswoman Jamie Richards. She updates valley conditions after the Merced River overflowed its banks overnight Sunday.

