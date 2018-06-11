Missing dog found 11 days after rural car crash that killed her owner

A dog missing for 11 days after a crash in rural Modoc County claimed the life of her owner was reunited with her family Sunday.
A U.S. Forest Service employee found Lena, the missing dog, along State Route 139 near the Oregon border.
Lena disappeared after an accident killed her owner on May 30, according to a press release from the Modoc County Sheriff's Department. She was found by Forest Service employee Mike Hinton in good health and was turned over to the Sheriff's Department.
The High Plateau Humane Society, the victim's family and the Sheriff's Department all worked together to find Lena.
Lena was returned to her family in Oregon on Sunday afternoon, the release said.
Comments