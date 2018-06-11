Cop discovers smelly stowaway after arrest: A skunk in his trunk

A Redding police officer found himself in a stinky situation after making an arrest over the weekend.
Officer Russ Veilleaux arrested and booked a woman into the Shasta County jail last weekend, according to a Facebook post from the Redding Police Department.
Some of the woman's belongings couldn't be taken to jail with her, so Veilleaux took them to the Police Department to be booked into evidence. When he opened his trunk, he found a small skunk roaming around among her property, the post said.
No word yet on how the skunk stowed away. However, no one was sprayed and the skunk was taken to the Haven Humane Society, police said.
