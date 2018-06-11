Disneyland ticket prices are rising. Here's how you and a friend can save some money

It may have gotten more expensive to visit Mickey Mouse in recent months, but that’s changing — at least temporarily — on Monday.

Disneyland officials announced on Friday that, in honor of Best Friends Day, they will offer a special promotion for annual passholders: bring a friend with you, and get up to 40 percent off a ticket.

The discount applies to a one-day adult park hopper ticket, and the ticket is only valid on the day it’s purchased, officials said.

A park hopper ticket allows the visitor to get into both parks in a day, so you and your friend can split time between Disneyland and nearby Disney California Adventure.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Just like with normal admission, prices will vary based on the park’s tiered pricing system. That means these discounted tickets will range in price from $89 at the lowest to $109 for a ticket purchased during peak times, the park said.

Usually, a single-day, single-park ticket costs $97, and a park hopper costs $147, KTLA reported, though a park hopper ticket purchased on a peak day costs $185.

And the park said they will lift blockout dates in June for passholders as part of the promotion. Blockout dates are days passholders can't use their pass to get into the park.

Southern California Select passholders will now be able to use their pass to go to the park from June 11 through June 20.

Southern California passholders will now be able to go from June 15 through June 22, and Deluxe passholders will have June 16 unblocked, according to the park.

Tickets will be sold at Disneyland Resort’s main gate and Disney Desk locations at participating Good Neighbor hotels, the park said.

The last day of the promotion is September 3rd, according to Disney.

Last week, Disney announced that they would change the passholder system beginning in June 2019 to subject all but the highest-level passholders to blockout dates, with Disneyland and Disney California Adventure having two separate calendars for blockout dates.

In February, Disney officials announced that ticket prices would increase — with the jump most affecting passholder prices. The cost for an annual pass rose by as much as 18 percent, and the cost of daily tickets rose about 9 percent.