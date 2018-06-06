Helicopter rescues hiker and her dog lost in Desolation Wilderness

A CHP air crew rescued a woman and her dog by helicopter from Desolation Wilderness in El Dorado County on Tuesday, authorities said.
The pair were forced to spend a cold Monday night in the 63,960-acre wilderness area after getting lost while hiking, the California Highway Patrol's Valley Division Air Operations said on Facebook.
El Dorado County Search and Rescue found them in a rocky clearing close to Forni Lake.
The helicopter then flew them to the community of Strawberry, where El Dorado County sheriff's deputies provided further assistance, the CHP said.
