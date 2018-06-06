911 call reports ‘active bullfight’ in Bay Area neighborhood as escaped bulls tussle

It’s not a call police in Fremont, Calif., get very often. Or, really, ever.
But a report of an “active bullfight” on a neighborhood street in the Bay Area suburb on Tuesday morning brought police running, according to a post by the police on Twitter.
Actually, the first 911 call at 9:30 a.m. reported “two black cows” fighting in the street, reported The San Francisco Chronicle. Police found the bulls facing off in the street.
Officers called the bulls' owner, the Chronicle reported. The owner’s sons eventually rounded up the animals, but not before they damaged two homes.
"They broke a fence and trampled planter boxes as they ran through a front yard," police spokeswoman Geneva Bosques told the publication.
The East Bay Times reported the runaway bulls also dented parked cars.
“Luckily the owner arrived and helped MOOve the two back to their property,” police wrote on Twitter, adding the hashtag #TrueStory.
Bosques told The East Bay Times that the owner received two $100 citations — one for each bull — and will be held responsible for property damage. Bulls are legal to own in the city.
"I can’t remember a bull being loose,” Bosques said. “A bullfight in the street is a first for sure.”
Fremont, located between Oakland and San Jose, has a population of 233,000.
