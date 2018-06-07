A liver disease you've never heard of is putting 12 million Americans' lives at risk

Kimberly Pearson, right, walks with her workmates, Courtney Kievernagel, left, and Martha Garrison along a trail in the UC Davis Arboretum where they often take walks on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 in Davis, Calif. Pearson is fighting a deadly form of hepatitis that is sneaking up on millions of Americans. Her illness had progressed to the third of four stages by the time a physician diagnosed the Esparto resident with it.