She was kidnapped waiting for a rideshare. Now CA police say they've caught the attackers

A 24-year-old woman was waiting for a car in San Francisco in April when two men kidnapped her, drove her to Sonoma, and sexually assaulted and beat her, according to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

Last weekend, two men were arrested on suspicion of committing the attack.

Police arrested the men, 33-year-old Fredi Analberto Lopez-Flores of Novato and 24-year-old Christian Alejandro May Quintero of Sonoma, on June 1 and June 2, respectively, according to a news release.

The incident happened on Saturday, April 14, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The woman was leaving a bar in San Francisco, accidentally took a rideshare to the wrong location, and was waiting for her second rideshare when Lopez-Flores drove up next to her, police said.

Quintero allegedly got out of the car, which belonged to Lopez-Flores, and forced her into the backseat where he choked, beat and attacked her on the drive to Sonoma, according to the police news release and CBS.

Once they got to Quintero's neighborhood, they pulled into a shopping center across from a Safeway and continued to attack and sexually assault the woman, according to KRON and the news release.

Police said that while Quintero attacked her in the car, Lopez-Flores walked into the gas station across the street and bought a condom before going back and sexually assaulting the woman.

The woman eventually escaped. She was found before dawn and was helped by a Safeway employee, the Press Democrat reported. She had face and neck injuries.

Police reviewed hours of surveillance footage and identified a black Dodge Magnum with a neon blue license plate light as the suspect vehicle, according to the news release.

Detectives also wrote a search warrant for Lopez-Flores' cellphone records and discovered that he was in San Francisco the morning of April 14 and was in the area where the victim was kidnapped at the same time, police said.

Police also served a search warrant at Quintero's home in Sonoma, where they discovered physical evidence of the crime, police said. Both men were taken to the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of numerous sex crimes and assault charges.

Lopez-Flores is being held in lieu of $2 million bail, police said.

Quintero is being held without bail because of an attempted murder charge associated with the case, police said, but they did not give further information.

Police said they believe the attack was random, and the suspects didn't work for a ride-sharing company.

In Los Angeles, an accused serial rapist posed as a ride-hailing driver for more than a year to attack at least seven women, authorities previously reported. Nicolas Morales, 44, of Santa Clarita, California, faces 27 felony charges including rape, sodomy, forcible oral copulation and attempted kidnapping, according to a release by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

Don Sweeney contributed to this report.