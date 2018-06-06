Should Oceano Dunes get a pier, boardwalk or motorcycle track? The time to weigh in is now

The Oceano Dunes is in the process of a complete redesign, giving park users and critics the opportunity to tell State Parks what recreational opportunities they want added or closed at the beachfront off-road park that's visited by more than 2 million people each year.

State Parks is in the midst of creating a new plan for the park and conducting a new environmental review. The effort comes in response to growing concerns over the impacts on air quality in downwind communities and of vehicles crossing a rarely running creek, among other things.

“If we know now all these impacts — we know about air quality, we know about Arroyo Grande Creek, we know about coastal development permits and use limit numbers — if we had all the information that we know now, back in 1982 when we were designing the park, what would we do different? That’s where the idea started from," said Kevin Pearce, district superintendent.

The agency is seeking public comment in the planning process, which will likely bring changes to the park's layout and operations in the next several years.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"Do you want to see a pier at the end of Pier Avenue? Do you want to see a sea wall at the end of Strand Way? Do you want a motorcycle track? Do you want a new campground? Do you want additional recreation? Do you want us to try to buy additional properties to try to expand or move different recreation activities. Do you want us to put a corral in the park somewhere for our equestrian user groups?"

SHARE COPY LINK Nipomo residents and off-road enthusiasts share their opinions on a proposed agreement to reduce dust emissions from Oceano Dunes by 30 percent over five years, during an Air Pollution Control District meeting. The hearing board rejected the deal. David Middlecamp

"We'll take the ideas that are really feasible and put them into this plan, and we'll eventually take that to the Coastal Commission for final approval," Pearce said.

The process of developing the plan will likely take around 18 months; "This is not going to be a short turnaround," he said.

Already the agency has heard from dozens of people at public meetings in Arroyo Grande and Fresno in late May.

At those meetings, some requested a pier and additional equestrian facilities, as well as expanded off-road vehicle activities, like a kids' park. At least one park critic from the Sierra Club asked for vehicle traffic to be completely shut down for environmental reasons.

Initial proposed changes

State Parks already developed a list of eight proposed changes to the park based off of public input heard in a meeting last fall. They won't necessarily all make it into the final plan.

Oso Flaco Campground and south entrance: Convert about 120 acres of agricultural lease land into a campground and vehicle staging area, and improve pedestrian and motor recreation access to the southern area of the park. Improve the park Corporation Yard: Expand lifeguards and police officer facility, add new structure for resource staff, improve parking and storage. Improve Grover Beach Lodge: New RV dump station, new Pismo State Beach Golf Course entrance and parking, concession parking, equestrian vehicle parking, more public parking and Grand Avenue day use amenities. Improve RV hook-up area and tent camping area at Oceano Campground. Improve Pier and Grand Avenue entrance kiosks & Pier Avenue lifeguard tower project. Add a new entrance and kiosk at the North Beach Campground. Improve visitor services at Butterfly Grove. Pismo State Beach boardwalk: create accessible public access along foredunes between Grand and Pier Avenues.

Comments are due June 9 — here's how to participate

Identify the recreational opportunities or use experiences you would like to see.





Provide input on the proposed improvement projects.





Provide input on the scope and content of the environmental impact report.





Email: info@OceanoDunesPWP.com

Mail: California Department of Parks and Recreation, Attn: Katie Metraux, Acting OHMVR Planning Manager, 1725 23rd Street, Suite 200, Sacramento, CA 95816