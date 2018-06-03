Nearly half of Bay Area residents want out, poll shows. The reason why is no surprise

'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands' State Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, and other lawmakers supported a package of bills that seeks to encourage more affordable housing construction in California. Angela Hart The Sacramento Bee ×

SHARE COPY LINK State Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, and other lawmakers supported a package of bills that seeks to encourage more affordable housing construction in California. Angela Hart The Sacramento Bee