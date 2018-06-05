Number two spot in U.S. Senate race up for grabs

‘You hope to grow’ Dianne Feinstein explains changing views on death penalty, pot U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein was in Sacramento on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at a roundtable discussion hosted by Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California. Paul Kitagaki Jr. ×

SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein was in Sacramento on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at a roundtable discussion hosted by Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California. Paul Kitagaki Jr.