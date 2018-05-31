This Chick-fil-A is set to hire in Sacramento – with jobs starting at $17 an hour

A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Sacramento will begin hiring 35-45 "hospitality professionals" for $17-$18 per hour on Monday, franchise operator Eric Mason said.

Hospitality professionals at the outlet, at at 4644 Madison Ave., will essentially be tasked with the same responsibilities as regular employees, who currently start at $12 per hour, but must be free to work any day Monday through Saturday. About 90 percent of Mason's employees should eventually be hospitality professionals, he said.

Mason is also hiring for his restaurant's leadership roles, which will see a bump from $15-$16 per hour to $19-$20 per hour with paid time off. The pay increases will come out of Chick-fil-A's operating budget, meaning the price of menu items won't be affected.

"This is both an investment into my team members and an investment into my business," Mason wrote in an email. "In order to take care of the guests who dine in the restaurant, I need to take care of my team members first. I want to hire the best of the best, people who want to contribute to the restaurant, serve our local community and make a career at Chick-fil-A."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The Madison Avenue Chick-fil-A currently employs about 70 people, several of whom will become hospitality professionals, Mason said. All will keep their jobs during the transition.

Owners of several Sacramento restaurants have complained of worker shortages in recent months, and strong pay can help retain employees. The average fast food cook in the Sacramento metropolitan area makes $11.42 per hour on average, 11 cents less than the statewide average, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Bee's Benjy Egel is launching a new effort to cover Sacramento's dining and beer scene. Please send tips and story ideas by email at begel@sacbee.com, on Twitter @BenjyEgel or by phone at (916) 321-1052.