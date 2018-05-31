7 men suspected of touching girls at Roseville water park released from jail

The seven men who were arrested Monday on suspicion of inappropriately touching young girls at a Roseville water park were released from jail Wednesday, Placer County Jail inmate logs show.
Prosecutors did not file charges against the men within 48 hours of their arrest and jail staff could not legally hold the inmates any longer, said Jeff Wilson, a Placer County assistant district attorney.
The Placer DA's Office said it needed more information before filing charges against the group, adding that it asked the Roseville Police Department to investigate the incident further.
“If an investigation is lacking critical information that we need to charge the case we cannot file the case,” Wilson said in an email Thursday. “We must believe that an individual is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and that we can prove the case to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt. That is our ethical obligation under the law.”
Gursharanpal Banga, 34, Manpreet Dhillon, 26, Lakhveer Gill, 30, Baljinder Khaira, 38, Balwinder Malhi, 32, Dharampal Singh, 21, and Harpreet Talwar, 18, were arrested Monday afternoon at the SunSplash water park after on-site security guards were told by young girls that they were inappropriately touched at the wave pool.
The guards investigated further and eventually called the Roseville Police Department to handle the case. According to police, the men all knew each other and worked in a “coordinated effort to inappropriately touch several female juveniles.”
It was possible that the reported inappropriate touching happened at more than one location as well.
All seven were booked on suspicion of lewd acts with a child under 14 years of age, as well as conspiracy to commit a crime. They were ineligible for bail.
The Roseville Police Department’s investigators are following up on the incident, said Rob Baquera, a department spokesman. They are tasked with sorting through multiple reports and victim statements, as well as determining which of the seven suspects may have committed which alleged crime.
“That’s going to be paramount to the actual investigation,” he said.
