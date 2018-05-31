What about the Central Valley? Candidates share their thoughts on the California divide

The New York Times in an article this week explores "the sharp cultural divisions between the valley and more coastal regions" and how that split is affecting Democrats' efforts to defeat Republican congressmen in several targeted House seats.

Echoing a common complaint of Central Valley residents, the article quotes a Hanford-area resident who laments that "politicians in the rest of the state do not fully understand what rural life is like."

"I don't think they get us and I don’t think they consider us very much. They're always worried about everyone else," she said.

That's one of the issues that The Sacramento Bee editorial board asked about in its endorsement interviews with the major gubernatorial candidates. Here's what they had to say about California's coastal-inland divide and how they would address it.

