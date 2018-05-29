California teens attacked in head with hammers in break-in

Authorities say masked intruders broke into a garage and attacked three teenage boys in the head with hammers, leaving one boy in critical condition.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said the boys, two 16 years old and one 17, were inside the garage at a home around 1:40 a.m. Monday when the attack happened. Two of the boys were sleeping.
The Santa Cruz Sentinel reported that the victims all suffered head injuries. The two 16-year-olds were treated and released from a hospital, but the 17-year-old was being treated at a trauma center in critical condition Tuesday.
The attackers, described as men between the ages of 18 and 20, stole several items before they fled in a vehicle.
Comments