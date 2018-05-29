Airline asked for proof biracial infant was hers before allowing him on flight, Cal coach says

Lindsay Gottlieb, the head women's basketball coach at UC Berkeley, was traveling from Denver to Oakland when a Southwest Airline employee asked for proof she was the mother of her biracial 1-year-old son, she tweeted Monday.
"She said because we have different last name. My guess is because he has a different skin color," Gottlieb said in her tweet, adding that a nearby mom told her she'd never been asked for proof, despite having a different last name than her children.
Gottlieb said that even though she showed personnel her son's passport, the employee first asked her to provide a birth certificate, and then asked her to prove she's her son's mother by providing a Facebook post.
"It was demeaning and insensitive, not to mention inefficient," she said in another tweet, adding that her family could have missed their flight.
Plenty of people responded to Gottlieb on Twitter, arguing that the employee was doing their job by making sure Gottlieb wasn't trying to abduct or traffic the child.
Even celebrity Christine Teigen, who has two children with musician John Legend, spoke up.
"Airlines have asked this of me, too, with my daughter," Teigen tweeted. "Once I learned it's a precaution for the very real threat of child trafficking, I stopped being exasperated with it."
And some thought Gottlieb was right to call out the airline.
In a statement, Southwest said it is looking into the interaction and has reached out to Gottlieb directly about her concerns.
"Our employees are well regarded for their hospitality and we always strive for the best experience for anyone who entrusts us with their travel," the statement reads.
"I do feel like as a white female, with a position of privilege, and a platform where someone is going to listen, it is my responsibility to say, 'Hey, this happened, this isn't okay,' and maybe somewhere down the line, that helps my son, who is biracial and will be for his entire life," Gottlieb said in an interview with KPIX.
Comments