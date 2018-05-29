Airline asked for proof biracial infant was hers before allowing him on flight, Cal coach says

Lindsay Gottlieb, the head women's basketball coach at UC Berkeley, was traveling from Denver to Oakland when a Southwest Airline employee asked for proof she was the mother of her biracial 1-year-old son, she tweeted Monday.

"She said because we have different last name. My guess is because he has a different skin color," Gottlieb said in her tweet, adding that a nearby mom told her she'd never been asked for proof, despite having a different last name than her children.

@SouthwestAir I’m appalled that after approx 50 times flying with my 1 year old son, ticket counter personnel told me I had to “prove” that he was my son, despite having his passport. She said because we have different last name. My guess is because he has a different skin color. — Lindsay Gottlieb (@CalCoachG) May 28, 2018

Gottlieb said that even though she showed personnel her son's passport, the employee first asked her to provide a birth certificate, and then asked her to prove she's her son's mother by providing a Facebook post.

"It was demeaning and insensitive, not to mention inefficient," she said in another tweet, adding that her family could have missed their flight.

@SouthwestAir it was demeaning and insensitive, not to mention inefficient. Would have missed flight if it was not delayed. I would advise better training for employees to avoid this happening to others — Lindsay Gottlieb (@CalCoachG) May 28, 2018

Plenty of people responded to Gottlieb on Twitter, arguing that the employee was doing their job by making sure Gottlieb wasn't trying to abduct or traffic the child.

Even celebrity Christine Teigen, who has two children with musician John Legend, spoke up.

"Airlines have asked this of me, too, with my daughter," Teigen tweeted. "Once I learned it's a precaution for the very real threat of child trafficking, I stopped being exasperated with it."

airlines have asked this of me, too, with my daughter. once I learned it's a precaution for the very real threat of child trafficking, I stopped being exasperated with it. Now I'm kind of worried when they don't ask. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 29, 2018

but yeah, it's definitely a situational thing, though. depends on the day, depends on the agent, you never know! going to London is the most difficult with her in my experience. I have to bring a file folder of papers. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 29, 2018

listen - I don't know their policy & I don't know if this staff member is racist or not - but I do know in today's world, where children are abducted all the time, had someone NOT asked for proof you're the parent of a minor that can't speak, then there'd be major outrage. — A GIRL (@ALovelierGirl) May 29, 2018

Now, let’s pretend someone grabbed your child & was allowed on a flight with him & you never saw him again. Your 1st question would be “but why didn’t you check to make sure that was her child?” Shouldn’t we be grateful? A few mins of inconvenience doesn’t hurt in the long run. — hermlys antoine (@HermlysA) May 29, 2018

Not a race issue. It’s a safety issue for your child. The birth certificate states that you are your child’s parent, your child’s passport does not. Be glad that the airlines care for your child’s safety. Human trafficking is scary and real. — oliviabolivia (@oliviabolivia) May 29, 2018

I think they did the right thing! I am glad they check. I travel with my daughter all the time... and I always carry a notarized letter signed by her mother. By the way both of us are black... and it does not bother me at all. — selie (@selie) May 29, 2018

And some thought Gottlieb was right to call out the airline.

I have flown with my children dozens of times since they were babies and have never been questioned or asked to prove relationship. My children & I don't have the same last name, but we do have the same skin color. Calling BS on Southwest for doing this to you. — It's Counsel not Council (@jemiaule) May 29, 2018

In a statement, Southwest said it is looking into the interaction and has reached out to Gottlieb directly about her concerns.

"Our employees are well regarded for their hospitality and we always strive for the best experience for anyone who entrusts us with their travel," the statement reads.

"I do feel like as a white female, with a position of privilege, and a platform where someone is going to listen, it is my responsibility to say, 'Hey, this happened, this isn't okay,' and maybe somewhere down the line, that helps my son, who is biracial and will be for his entire life," Gottlieb said in an interview with KPIX.