New sexual harassment policies on the way, California lawmakers say

The California Legislature's bicameral committee on sexual harassment pledged late last week to present recommendations for new policies by the end of June.
That's more than 250 days after women in the Capitol community published an open letter calling out "dehumanizing" behavior by powerful figures in state politics. The letter, eventually signed by more than 140 women, served as a rallying cry for victims of sexual harassment to tell their stories for the first time.
Without detailed policies in either house, leaders of the Senate and Assembly have independently grappled with a wave of sexual harassment complaints over the last six months. And there's no shortage of criticism over the Legislature's response.
One common complaint: It's taking too long for the houses to adopt bicameral policies to prevent and respond to sexual harassment.
The "legislative session has begun and is already nearing its end – with no comprehensive, transparent, independent and accountable process for our legislative community," said Samantha Corbin, a lobbyist and leader of "We Said Enough."
"The passage of whistleblower legislation, while significant, is not enough. Victims and survivors continue to walk the halls alongside perpetrators and there is still no trusted process."
The Senate quickly announced new guidelines to hire outside investigators to probe all allegations in response to complaints about former Sen. Tony Mendoza. The Assembly opted to hold hearings as two of its members resigned. We Said Enough, a nonprofit led by women who crafted the October letter, complained that two sets of policies were confusing and deterred victims from speaking up.
Then the Legislature unveiled the Joint Committee on Rules Subcommittee on Sexual Harassment Prevention and Response, led by Assemblymember Laura Friedman, D-Glendale, and Sen. Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, on the first day of the legislative session.
After five hearings, the committee issued a progress report on Friday stating an intent to provide recommendations to change the Legislature's culture, adopt new policies and training and ensure independent investigation of complaints.
Mitchell and Friedman warned since the start that change wouldn't come overnight.
“We recognize that accomplishing these objectives will take time, but we must start now," the lawmakers said in a joint statement on Friday.
BUDGET: With budget negotiations in full swing, the Assembly plans to highlight its fiscal priorities at a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Willie Brown Conference Room. The Senate unveiled its version of the state budget last week. The upper house's proposal calls for $203.4 billion in spending, up from Gov. Jerry Brown's total of $199.3 billion. The Senate's plan also includes a new $1 billion safety net reserve to offset cuts to MediCal and CalWORKS in the event of another economic downturn.
GRAND OPENING: Eighteen new voting centers opened in Sacramento County over the weekend as part of pilot program implemented by the California Voter's Choice Act, a 2016 law introduced by Sen. Ben Allen and sponsored by Secretary of State Alex Padilla, to increase voter participation. Under the new set up, all registered voters in the county receive a ballot in the mail that can be returned at any of the voting centers. The centers are open until June 5 and allow people to vote in person, get a replacement ballot and access materials in different languages, among other services.
RALLY: Janitorial workers will "demonstrate their unique self-defense training" to legislators on Tuesday as part of a push to pass Assembly Bill 2079. The proposal builds on existing law by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, D-San Diego, to establish a sexual violence and harassment training for the janitorial services industry. The action begins at 10 a.m. on the Capitol grounds between 12th and 13th and along L streets.
