Oakdale lightning strike sets trees, mobile home on fire

A lightning strike early Friday morning in Oakdale ignited a fire in several Italian cypress trees. The flames spread to nearby vegetation and then to a mobile home.
The strike came from a storm that moved through the Northern San Joaquin Valley early Friday, delivering thunder and lightning and periods of heavy rain.
In the 2 a.m. hour, Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District crews were dispatched to the report of lightning striking a tree at the River Paradise Mobile Home Park in the 900 block of Old Stockton Road. Oakdale police were on scene, reporting that several trees were on fire, threatening residences.
One mobile home sustained moderate damage. Firefighters had to pull down some bathroom ceiling material and peel back roofing to make sure the fire had not extended into the small attic space, said Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg with the Modesto Fire Department, which assisted Stanislaus Consolidated.
Also checking for extension of the fire, crews removed an outer wall from the home, said Stanislaus Battalion Chief Kevin Wise. American Red Cross assisted two male adults who were displaced from the home, he said.
A second mobile home sustained minor heat damage — some melted material on the roof — but its occupants were not displaced, Wise said.
The response included five engines, one truck and two battalion chiefs, including one from Modesto Fire. Crews were on scene about two hours, Jesberg said.
Comments