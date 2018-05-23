Here's how to and how not to hike Half Dome at Yosemite safely

Fred Lopez, who now lives in Madera Ranchos, was contacted by a friend who served in his unit after losing touch following the Vietnam War. Some members of his Marine Corps unit will be returning a Buddha statue to Vietnam.
Shaela Warkentin, who was struck blind after a driver slammed into her sister's car in 2011, is graduating from Fresno State on Friday. Despite the struggles, Warkentin encourages others like her to keep going.
Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle.
A male snow leopard cub has been born at the Sacramento Zoo. This was the first pregnancy for the cub’s five-year-old mother, Misha, and six-year-old father, Blizzard, and the first snow leopard birth at the zoo since 2006.
Some of California's top candidates for governor, including Gavin Newsom, Antonio Villaraigosa, Amanda Renteria and Travis Allen, talk about the need for affordable housing in California and their strategies for achieving the goal.