Here's how to and how not to hike Half Dome at Yosemite safely

A hiker who fell in Yosemite National Park while using the Half Dome cables died on May 22, 2018. This National Park Service video explains how to be careful while climbing the attraction.
Yosemite National Park David Caraccio
Don't panic! Tips for surviving a rip current

Local

Don't panic! Tips for surviving a rip current

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle.