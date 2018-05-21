Big changes are coming to Oceano Dunes and Pismo State Beach. Here's how to have a say

Do you care about access to the Oceano Dunes and Pismo State Beach? Then you probably want to attend one of these meetings.

State Parks is holding public meetings in Arroyo Grande and Fresno this week about the public works plan for Pismo State Beach and the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area to discuss the process and hear from the public about the future of access and use.

State Parks says it will analyze existing park operations, recreation opportunities and coastal access and then make recommendations for improvement and future development projects and programs. That could mean a complete redesign.

Officials have hinted at possible upcoming changes like moving the campground at the SVRA or adding a new entrance to the dunes.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The process is meant, in part, to bring the park into compliance with the Coastal Commission and environmental laws.

State Parks also agreed to use this process to change the park design to reduce dust emissions from the park.

Here's information about the two meetings:

▪ Tuesday, May 22, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the South County Regional Center at 800 W Branch Street in Arroyo Grande.

▪ Wednesday, May 23, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel Fresno Conference Center at 1055 Van Ness Ave. in Fresno.





