Video shows woman's backflip mishap over waterfall. CHP urging caution around rivers

The California Highway Patrol released a video on Monday showing a woman doing a backflip over a Northern California waterfall to draw attention to an increase in river-related accidents and to emphasize water safety as the weather turns warm.
The video from August of 2017 shows a 21-year-old jumping off Traverse Falls near Placerville during an outing with friends. Upon landing, she suffered multiple broken bones, the CHP said. A CHP - Valley Air Operations helicopter was able to hoist her out of the area and transport her to Sutter Roseville for treatment.
CHP also released a video Sunday showing the weekend rescue of a woman who fell into the south Yuba River near Highway 49. Several bystanders jumped into the water rescuing her and began emergency resuscitation. Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, North San Juan Fire Protection District, and CAL FIRE personnel arrived on scene and used a rescue rope system to raise her up to the roadway. She was transported the patient to Sutter Roseville for further treatment.
Comments