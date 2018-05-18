Relative of Mother's Day shooting victims pleads for community's help; Stockton cops offer reward

A relative of the young couple and their 5-year-old daughter killed during a Mother’s Day celebration in Stockton made an emotional plea to community members for more information surrounding the deadly shooting.

Two men were injured in the incident but are expected to survive, police said.

“It’s been extremely difficult for the family to comprehend how someone so heartless and cruel has to murder an entire family,” said Cheng Lor, the relative. “We are asking for your help to provide some answers to the millions of questions that we have.”

The plea was made during a press conference held Thursday, which was posted online by the Stockton Police Department.

The victims were identified by the county’s Coroner’s Office as Kayleen Lor, 5, and Joe Lor and Gina Xiong, both 22.

Police Chief Eric Jones announced a $30,000 reward for more information about the case, for which he says detectives have not yet found a motive. The reward was posted by Stockton Crime Stoppers, an online group that seeks community tips about ongoing investigation and wanted persons.

“We want to know why this family and home were targeted,” Jones said.

The incident has puzzled police since shots rang out Sunday night, with neighbors alerting officers of the gunfire at the area of 11th and Belleview streets sometime before 10:18 p.m.





Joe Lor died at the scene, while the four other victims were rushed to the hospital. Kayleen Lor and her mother later died, a watch commander’s report from that night said.

The other adults injured were expected to survive, police said the morning after the shooting.

Family members have created two separate GoFundMe pages since Sunday. Kayleen Lor is described as a sweet 5-year-old who was excited to begin school later this year.

Her parents were a hardworking couple who juggled multiple jobs to provide “the best for their beautiful daughter,” one of the pages said.

Anyone with more information about the shooting can call Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600 or submit a tip through the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page. Callers can remain anonymous.



