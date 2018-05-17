Emma and Noah were California’s top baby names in 2017. How popular is your favorite name?

Emma replaced Mia as the most popular baby name for girls in California last year, while Noah retained the top spot for boys, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Social Security Administration.

About 2,720 Californian newborns were named Emma last year, compared to about 2,590 newborns named Mia. Emma used to be an uncommon name in California. In 1980, it ranked as the 345th most popular name for a girl.

Roughly 2,500 California newborns were named Noah last year, well ahead of the second-place boy's name, Sebastian. In 1980, Noah was the 206th most popular boy’s name.

Emma is also the most popular name in the United States, according to data released last week. Liam was the most popular boy's name in the country.