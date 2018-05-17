This very good dog can rappel from a helicopter. And his sunglasses rock

Not only did this Coast Guard K9 get to practice rappelling from a helicopter Tuesday, he also got to wear some really cool goggles.
OK, technically the California Highway Patrol helicopter raised and lowered the Coast Guard K9 (and his handler) on a line. But his goggles are definitely cool.
The CHP Golden Gate Division Air Operations unit posted a video on Facebook of training Tuesday with the U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety Team in San Francisco.
The Coast Guard team protects the San Francisco ferry boat system and other ships by checking for bombs, the CHP wrote on Facebook.
Training with the CHP helicopter helps prepare the dog and handler to be lowered to the decks of ships at sea to detect any explosives, according to the post.
The video shows the dog, outfitted with a harness, goggles and ear protectors, being raised and lowered from the CHP helicopter from a runway with his handler. The dog rides up and down tucked between his handler’s legs, and doesn’t so much as bark during the exercise.
Comments