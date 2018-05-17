Senate votes to confirm Haspel as 1st female CIA director

FILE - In this May 9, 2018, file photo, CIA nominee Gina Haspel testifies during a confirmation hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The political schism in the Democratic Party is playing out in the vote for Haspel, as support from red-state senators facing re-election is bumping up against a more liberal flank eyeing potential 2020 presidential bids who reject of the nominee over the agency’s clouded history of torture. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo