Posting mugshots on internet draws criminal charges from California attorney general

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is filing extortion and money laundering charges against the owners of a website that publishes mugshot photos and charges a fee to remove them.
His office is targeting Mugshots.com, which pulls photos and identifying information about criminal suspects from law enforcement departments around the country.
Becerra said it has frustrated people who were accused of crimes they did not commit. The site charges a "de-publishing fee" to remove someone from its archives, according to Becerra's office.
"This pay-for-removal scheme attempts to profit off of someone else’s humiliation,” Becerra said. "Those who can’t afford to pay into this scheme to have their information removed pay the price when they look for a job, housing, or try to build relationships with others. This is exploitation, plain and simple."
He's filing charges against Sahar Sarid, Kishore Vidya Bhavnanie, Thomas Keesee and David Usdan. They live in other states, and Becerra's office wants to have them extradited to California.
Becerra's office alleged they collected at least $64,000 in removal fees from 175 Californians.
Gov. Jerry Brown in 2014 signed a law by Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, that forbids companies from charging a mugshot removal fee. Other states have passed similar laws, but websites like Mugshots.com continue to operate.
The laws “haven’t worked,” Eumi Lee, a law professor at University of California-Hastings, told the Pew Charitable Trusts in December for a report on laws targeting mugshot websites.
