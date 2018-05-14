Five-year-old girl among 3 killed in Stockton Mother's Day shooting; 2 others injured

A 5-year-old girl was among three people killed during a Mother's Day shooting in Stockton, the city's Police Department announced early Monday morning. A woman and a man were also pronounced dead.
Two other men remained in the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds but are expected to live, police said.
Officers responded to the incident at around 10:18 p.m. Sunday after a report of a shooting at the area of 11th and Belleview streets.
The adult male who was killed died at the scene, while the other victims were rushed to the hospital, where the adult woman and girl later died, a watch commander's report about the incident said.
Police said they did not have any information about a suspect or a motive as of Monday morning.
They encouraged anyone who may have information about the shooting to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, Investigations at (209) 937-8323 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.
