More charges filed against Golden State Killer suspect, this time in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced Thursday that her office has filed charges against Joseph James DeAngelo, the suspected Golden State Killer, for four murders committed in Santa Barbara County in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Dudley announced that DeAngelo is facing four charges of first-degree murder with special circumstances for the 1979 murders of Robert Offerman and Debra Manning and the 1981 murders of Cheri Domingo and Greg Sanchez. Both murders happened in Goleta.

"Each count carries multiple allegations," Dudley said. "Each of the four counts carry the potential for life without the possibility of parole or the death sentence."

There's currently no scheduled date for DeAngelo to appear in Santa Barbara County court, Dudley said.

"Mr. DeAngelo is presently in custody in Sacramento," she said. "Ventura and Orange County have warrants out for his arrest for murder."

She added that she will be meeting with other district attorneys on Friday to discuss the issue.

"This has been an ongoing discussion all district attorneys have been having, one that will not be decided tomorrow," Dudley said. "Therefore, Mr. DeAngelo will remain in custody in Sacramento, and we will not be making any further comments today or tomorrow."