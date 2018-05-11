California is the No. 1 state for dog-bite injuries, State Farm says

California residents experience more dog bites than any other state in the country, according to State Farm insurance.
There are about 89.7 million dogs living in U.S. homes, and while most dogs will never bite, it's important to remember that any dog can bite, regardless of breed or type, according to State Farm.
In 2017, State Farm paid $132 million in 3,600 dog-related injury claims.
California accounted for 488 of those claims, resulting in $18.7 million in payments in 2017 — nearly 14 percent of all dog-bite injuries in the country that year.
The top 10 states were:
1. California: 488 claims, $18.7 million
2. Illinois: 318 claims, $12.6 million
3. Ohio: 226 claims, $5 million
4. Pennsylvania: 202 claims, $4.8 million
5. Texas: 175 claims, $6 million
6. Michigan: 153 claims, $6 million
7. Minnesota: 145 claims, $3.9 million
8. New York: 137 claims, $6.3 million
9. Indiana: 124 claims, $4.6 millions
10. Georgia: 114 claims, $6.1 millions
Children make up more than 50 percent of all dog bite victims, according to State Farm. The elderly and mail carriers are also high on the list of frequent dog-bite victims.
Comments