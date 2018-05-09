What's up with the roosters roaming around Arroyo Grande?

Law enforcement authorities believe Joseph James DeAngelo is the East Area Rapist, also known as the Golden State Killer, Visalia Ransacker and Original Night Stalker. He is expected to face 12 murder counts.
Gubernatorial candidates Lt. Gov. and former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa spoke to the Sacramento Bee about the sex scandals that troubled their time as mayors ahead of the primary next month.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa sat down with the Sacramento Bee Editorial Board to discuss affordable housing, the California economic divide and other key election issues ahead of the June 5 primary.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Superintendent of Public Instruction Delaine Eastin talks about why Gov. Jerry Brown doesn't understand the need for public preschool education in California.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom sat down with the Sacramento Bee Editorial Board to discuss affordable housing, the California economic divide and other key election issues ahead of the June 5 primary.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Chiang sat down with the Sacramento Bee Editorial Board to discuss affordable housing, the California economic divide and other key election issues ahead of the June 5 primary.