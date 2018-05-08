Former Gov. George Deukmejian dies at 89

Former California Gov. George Deukmejian, known as "the Iron Duke" for his tough-on-crime approach to governing, died Tuesday. He was 89.
In a statement, his family said Deukmejian passed away at his home in Long Beach. They plan to hold a public memorial at a later date.
"He was a fine, decent man of integrity and character who was tremendously proud of his Armenian heritage," the statement said. "He loved his family and his friends and was forever grateful to the many loyal people who believed in him and served in his administrations. We miss him deeply."
