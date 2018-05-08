Gov. George Deukmejian appears here with his wife, Gloria, at his swearing-in ceremony in 1987. (Sacramento Bee Collection, 1983/001/Skip Shuman 1-5-1987)
Gov. George Deukmejian appears here with his wife, Gloria, at his swearing-in ceremony in 1987. (Sacramento Bee Collection, 1983/001/Skip Shuman 1-5-1987) The Sacramento Bee
Gov. George Deukmejian appears here with his wife, Gloria, at his swearing-in ceremony in 1987. (Sacramento Bee Collection, 1983/001/Skip Shuman 1-5-1987) The Sacramento Bee

California

Former Gov. George Deukmejian dies at 89

By Alexei Koseff

akoseff@sacbee.com

May 08, 2018 04:20 PM

Former California Gov. George Deukmejian, known as "the Iron Duke" for his tough-on-crime approach to governing, died Tuesday. He was 89.

In a statement, his family said Deukmejian passed away at his home in Long Beach. They plan to hold a public memorial at a later date.

"He was a fine, decent man of integrity and character who was tremendously proud of his Armenian heritage," the statement said. "He loved his family and his friends and was forever grateful to the many loyal people who believed in him and served in his administrations. We miss him deeply."

Please check back to sacbee.com for more details.

  Comments  