Watch fawn get stuck, then clumsily leap out of patrol car in Marin County

A baby deer and two Marin County Sheriff’s deputies had an unusual encounter over the weekend when a fawn got separated from its mother.
Neighbors held back traffic as the deputies attempted to reunite mom with baby. The deputies were trying to herd the fawn toward its mother when it jumped into the patrol car. A video posted Monday, May 7, 2018, shows the interaction.
In the video (posted above), the baby deer clumsily leaps out of the car.
The deputies walked the fawn over to its mother, and the animals ran into the woods.
"The great thing about working in our communities, you never know what you can come across," the Marin County Sheriff's post said.
