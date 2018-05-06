From Bakersfield to DC, McCarthy's unlikely rise in GOP

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy attends the presentation of the 23rd Congressional District of California merit awards Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Lancaster, Calif. McCarthy, the second-ranking House Republican, is used to being underestimated. The persistent and energetic conservative from Bakersfield, a corner of California you don't see in the movies, could end up the next House speaker, third in line to the presidency. Jae C. Hong AP Photo