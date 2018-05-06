You don't have to leave California to have fun – and there's data to back that up

Looking to have some fun? California has it all.
From amusement parks, professional sports venues, ski resorts, beaches, theaters and much more, there's plenty to do on any given day in the Golden State.
The numerous options are why one site ranks California first on its "Most Fun States in America" list.
WalletHub has the Golden State again edging out New York for this year's title. The states also ranked 1-2 in 2017. Nevada, Florida and Illinois complete the top five.
With an overall score of 59.42, California finishes 2.03 points ahead of the Empire State. "Entertainment & Recreation" and "Nightlife" are the study's main indicators, but there are 26 metrics used overall to compile the scores – and California finished tied for first in several of them, including most restaurants per capita (tied with Florida, New York and Texas), most movie theaters per capita (tied with New York and Texas) and most fitness centers per capita (tied with New York).
One category in which California didn't score well was variety of arts, entertainment and recreation establishments. The state tied for last with Alaska, Mississippi and West Virginia, which ranked last on the overall list with a score of 14.16.
WalletHub, a site which specializes in credit reports, used data from several sources – among them the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Economic Analysis, National Park Service, TripAdvisor and Thrillist – to conduct its study.
