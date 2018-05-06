'Painful:' John Chiang on the racism his family faced during his childhood

California State Treasurer and Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Chiang talks about the racism and discrimination he and his family lived through during his childhood in suburban Chicago.
Emily Zentner Sacramento Bee Editorial Board
How DNA evidence works

California

How DNA evidence works

With the exception of identical twins, each person has a unique DNA profile. This makes DNA matching a powerful tool for finding and convicting the perpetrator of a crime.