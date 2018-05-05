John Chiang on housing, economic inequality and other key campaign issues

Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Chiang sat down with the Sacramento Bee Editorial Board to discuss affordable housing, the California economic divide and other key election issues ahead of the June 5 primary.
Emily Zentner Sacramento Bee Editorial Board
How DNA evidence works

California

How DNA evidence works

With the exception of identical twins, each person has a unique DNA profile. This makes DNA matching a powerful tool for finding and convicting the perpetrator of a crime.