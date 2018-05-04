Revolutionary data: California tops U.K., now world’s fifth-largest economy

The Golden State is getting even richer.

California is now the world’s fifth-largest economy, according to data released Friday morning by the U.S. Department of Commerce. Its 2017 Gross State Product was $2.747 trillion, surpassing the United Kingdom’s $2.625 trillion Gross Domestic Product.

The new ranking marks the highest point for California’s relative GSP since 2002. The state had slipped to the 10th-largest world economy in 2012, when its GSP was just $2.003 trillion.

Texas was the U.S.’s next highest-producing state with a GSP of $1.696 trillion, followed by New York, Florida and Illinois. Vermont, Wyoming and Montana produced the least valuable goods and service in the U.S.

California trails only Germany ($3.685 trillion), Japan ($4.872 trillion), China ($12.015 trillion) and the United States (16.644 without California) among the world’s leading economies.

