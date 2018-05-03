80-year-old suspect in shooting found dead in California

Authorities said they found an 80-year-old suspect dead of a gunshot wound Thursday in a Northern California apartment where he fled after two people were shot and wounded.
The attack occurred in Mill Valley, about 14 miles (23 kilometers) north of San Francisco, Marin County sheriff's Sgt. Brenton Schneider said.
The shooting prompted a warning for neighbors to shelter in place.
Officers surrounded the complex after the suspect ran inside the apartment.
Schneider didn't release the man's name or the identities of the wounded people. No other injuries were reported.
Video from the scene showed a deputy with his gun drawn shielding two people as they ran from the apartment.
No other details were immediately released.
