He wanted to date a co-worker, so he killed her boyfriend, California authorities say

Kevin Prasad wouldn’t give up.

Prasad, 31, spent months trying to persuade a co-worker at San Francisco International Airport to date him, authorities say.

“He was trying to start a relationship and she kept rebuffing him, telling him, ‘I have a boyfriend,’ “ San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.

On the woman’s final day at work before moving to Las Vegas with her boyfriend, Mark Mangaccat, 31, and their 3-year-old child, Prasad and Donovan Matthew Rivera, 25, followed Mangaccat as he picked up his girlfriend from work and returned home, Wagstaffe said.

As Mangaccat backed into their garage in Daly City, Prasad struck, Wagstaffe said.

“Prasad came running up with his hood up,” Wagstaffe said. “Then he fired five to six shots.”

Mangaccat died in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. The woman was unhurt. Prasad jumped back into the other car with Rivera, who drove off, Wagstaffe said.

While Prasad may have met Mangaccat casually, they had no previous interaction or conflicts, Wagstaffe said. Authorities believe Prasad just wanted Mangaccat out of the way so he could pursue a relationship with the woman.

“It’s this bizarre thought process of, ‘if I get rid of the boyfriend, I can be there to comfort the grieving girlfriend,’ ” Wagstaffe said.

The woman did not recognize Prasad during the shooting, but in discussing the case with detectives she mentioned he had been harassing her at work about a relationship, leading to an investigation and his arrest.

Prasad and Rivera both face charges of murder, assault with a firearm and firing into an occupied vehicle, with an enhancement of lying in wait — meaning both are eligible for the death penalty, Wagstaffe said.

Mangaccat had formerly also worked at San Francisco International Airport but had been out of work after a leg injury. The couple had been planning a move to Las Vegas for a fresh start.

Prasad worked for Covenant Aviation Security, which provides security services at the airport, according to The East Bay Times.