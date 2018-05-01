'Drunk and hungry' man broke into Taco Bell for some Doritos taco shells, cops say

When Pasadena police responded to reports of a burglary at a Taco Bell, they found Doritos taco shells crumbled on the floor of the restaurant like clues.
They didn't have to wait long to crack the case: the suspected bandit, 22-year-old Jose Cruz, turned himself in just hours later, telling a police sergeant that he broke into the restaurant, according to CBS Los Angeles.
"He said he was drunk and hungry and broke into the business to eat taco shells," Lt. Pete Hettema told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Police responded to the Taco Bell at 2050 Fair Oaks Ave. at 3:15 a.m. Saturday, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported.
When they arrived, about 10 Doritos taco shells were missing, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. It's unclear how many the man actually ate, because some of the shells crumbled and fell on the floor.
After he turned himself in, Cruz was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary, Fox 8 reported. He is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
