The Sacramento Bee Voter Guide 2018 helps you become an informed voter.
The Sacramento Bee Voter Guide 2018 helps you become an informed voter. The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee Voter Guide 2018 helps you become an informed voter. The Sacramento Bee

California

Voter Guide: Who are all those people on your ballot?

By Amy Chance

achance@sacbee.com

May 07, 2018 01:48 PM

Voting for California's June 5 primary election began May 7. If you're wondering how to choose between the candidates on your ballot, The 2018 Sacramento Bee Voter Guide can help. See the races you'll be deciding and create a personalized list of candidates.

The guide includes information on key statewide races and issues in California and local races in Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado and Yolo counties.

Want to let others know who you're voting for? You can share your choices on Facebook.

Want more?

Local election news

State election news

Endorsements from our opinion pages

Find endorsements from our opinion pages here.





  Comments  