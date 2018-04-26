Get ready to spend all your savings, millennials — an avocado museum is coming

Rejoice, millennials: a museum dedicated to avocados is coming.
The museum, which is set to open in San Diego on June 16, will be "a pop-up experience celebrating California's favorite fruit," according to The Cado's website.
It promises many Instagrammable moments, in the tradition of the much-hyped Museum of Ice Cream.
SFGate reports that the Cado will offer experiences like learning how to pick a guacamole-worthy avo in a room with avocado-skin walls and learning about the beauty benefits of the fruit in a fancy powder room space.
Tickets are $27, and you'll need to choose a date and a time when you purchase them. According to SFGate, the museum will only run until Aug. 31.
NBC 4 reports that the museum will offer "Family Wednesdays," with morning tours and ticket discounts available for younger visitors.
The museum is built from 16 shipping containers that have been fused together "to create an expansive mobile structure."
And no surprise here: the museum is backed by the California Avocado Commission.
