What started out as a late-night stroll along the beach ended in a search and rescue

An elderly couple went for a walk along the beach in Southern California when they were swept into the ocean.
One of them died.
The couple had been walking on rocky shoreline Wednesday night at Laguna Beach when they were swept away by waves, Laguna Beach police told television station KTLA.
A man was rescued.
But the woman was not. Her body was not recovered until she was found floating in the water, deceased. She was taken ashore by a boat, television footage showed.
Rescue officials spent hours searching the coastal area.
Laguna Beach police said a good Samaritan jumped in the water to help the woman when she first became submerged, but that person ended up having to be rescued.
And without the woman.
Laguna Beach police used paddle boards to help locate the female’s body in the dark, along with helicopters.
It is unclear of the elderly man’s condition.
The couple’s identity had yet to be released.
Comments