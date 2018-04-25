Here is a quick look at the timeframe of the East Area Rapist case. Crimes occurred in the Sacramento area and in Southern California. He was also known as the Golden State Killer and Original Night Stalker. David Caraccio
Here is a quick look at the timeframe of the East Area Rapist case. Crimes occurred in the Sacramento area and in Southern California. He was also known as the Golden State Killer and Original Night Stalker. David Caraccio

California

True crime fans 'legit freaking out' over arrest of Golden State Killer suspect

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

April 25, 2018 12:20 PM

As news of an arrest in the Golden State Killer case spread on Wednesday morning, the true-crime community came together on social media in excitement and anticipation over new information about the serial attacker, which comes mere weeks after the publication of “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” by Michelle McNamara.

“It’s been a very stressful/exciting/emotional evening for us all,” reads a tweet from My Favorite Murder, a popular true-crime podcast that discussed the case in their very first episode, and joined Patton Oswalt, along with “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” collaborators Paul Haynes and Billy Jensen for a discussion of McNamara’s book in early April.

The tweet, which shows screenshots of a group text between hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark and their producer, Steven Ray Morris, shows them scrambling to decide if they should drive to Sacramento for a noon press conference with law enforcement and Oswalt. “I’m legit freaking out,” reads a text from Kilgariff. Another one reads, “Can you imagine- we get there, a cop talks for 10 minutes and then we’re stuck in Sacramento.”

My Favorite Murder is also coming to Sacramento for a sold-out show on Oct. 26.

Murderinos, as fans of My Favorite Murder are known, along with other true-crime fans, came together on Twitter and on Facebook to celebrate news of the arrest. “This is me….alone, because no one in my life is a murderino,” said Twitter user Jess Munson, along with a gif captioned “Victory Screech.”

“It would look weird to my middle school students if I started freakin out about this in class!” reads a tweet from Twitter user Expressly Lesley.

Related stories from Fresno Bee



Actor Kumail Nanjiani also joined in the jubilation. “Three cheers for #MichelleMcNamara!” he tweeted.

FBI agents and law enforcement from Sacramento County and Southern California search a home this morning in Citrus Heights Hector Amezcua

  Comments  