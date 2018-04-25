She wrote the book on the Golden State Killer and died before a suspect was arrested.

The book “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark" by writer Michelle McNamara helped re-energize interest in the decades-cold case of the Golden State Killer, who terrorized California in a string of at least 45 rapes and at least a dozen murders.

In fact, she coined the name "Golden State Killer" for the serial killer and rapist, also variously known as the East Area Rapist, Original Night Stalker and Diamond Knot Killer. Now Sacramento authorities are expected to announce the arrest of a man suspected in at least some of those crimes.

But McNamara, also the wife of comedian Patton Oswalt, didn’t live to see it — or to see her book published.

McNamara, 46, founder of the True Crime Diary website, died in her sleep in April 2016, reported People. She and Oswalt had one daughter.

Her book on the Golden State Killer case became a New York Times bestseller after Oswalt spent the months following McNamara's death fighting to get "I'll Be Gone in the Dark" published, reported The Wrap. A docuseries based on the book also is in the works at HBO, reported Deadline.

Oswalt posted on Instagram on Wednesday about the arrest in the case, calling it “one of the more surreal days of my life.”

Oswalt also posted to Twitter to say that he'd like to interview the suspect, "not to gloat or gawk — to ask him the questions that @TrueCrimeDiary wanted answered in her “Letter To An Old Man” at the end of #IllBeGoneInTheDark."





In the letter, McNamara wrote, "Your skill set has been phased out. The tables have been turned. Virtual windows are opening all around you. You, the master watcher, are an aging, lumbering target in their crosshairs."

Her co-writers and fans thought of McNamara as news of the arrest spread.