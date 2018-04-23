Rattlesnake bites hiker in California. It’s rattler season again — be on the lookout

SHARE COPY LINK UC Davis snake expert Brian Todd explains what's going on as two rattlesnakes tangle in front of Bee cartoonist Jack Ohman and reporter Ryan Sabalow on a trail near Auburn, California. Photos by Eric Ohman. Ryan Sabalow The Sacramento Bee

UC Davis snake expert Brian Todd explains what's going on as two rattlesnakes tangle in front of Bee cartoonist Jack Ohman and reporter Ryan Sabalow on a trail near Auburn, California. Photos by Eric Ohman. Ryan Sabalow The Sacramento Bee