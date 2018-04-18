Rape suspect says he's innocent because he's 'good-looking' and accuser 'is 300 pounds'

A Marin County rape suspect said in court on Thursday that he couldn't have raped his accuser because the alleged victim is "300 pounds, no exaggeration" and he's "a good-looking guy," the Marin Independent Journal reported.
Izell Lewis, 26, also denied allegations against him in a separate case, where he is charged with exposing himself to an Uber driver, according to the Marin Independent Journal.
In court, Lewis asserted his constitutional right to be his own lawyer, which negated the work of his court-appointed attorney, Michael Coffino, who had prepared a motion to dismiss the rape case, according to the East Bay Times.
"This is a terrible idea," said Judge Andrew Sweet, the East Bay Times reported.
The rape allegedly occurred in July 2017 at the Corte Madera Town Center, where Lewis worked as a part-time boxing instructor. The accuser was an acquaintance who also worked at the mall, according to the Marin Independent Journal.
Lewis pleaded not guilty to charges of forcible rape and rape by a foreign object and was released on $10,000 bail.
While out on bail in March, Lewis allegedly exposed himself to and masturbated in front of a female Uber driver, SFGate reported.
Prosecutors filed indecent exposure charges against Lewis earlier in April, the East Bay Times said. When Lewis came to court on those charges, and the judge remanded him to jail, he called the judge a racist and reportedly resisted deputies, the East Bay Times said.
On Thursday, Judge Sweet denied Lewis' request to be released on his own recognizance but set bail at $150,000, according to the East Bay Times.
Lewis is scheduled to return to court this week where, if convicted, he will face up to eight years of prison time for the rape charge and additional time for the misdemeanor charges, according to SFGate.
In April 2016, the Marin Independent Journal wrote a feature on the Marin City Boxing Club and interviewed Lewis, then a boxer at the club.
In the article, his coach, Eddie Green, said "Izell always has a smile."
